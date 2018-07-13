In short
Short for Universal Money, the new brand plans to be present in 14 African markets by 2020 and has developed a pipeline of digital payment solutions designed to cater to the specific needs of the African customers, as part of its Africa growth strategy.
UAE Exchange Now Trades as Unimoni across Africa
