Joan Akello
14:06

UAE Lifts Travel Ban On Uganda Amidst Tight Restictions

8 Jan 2022, 14:03 Comments 110 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Politics Health Updates
62f76cdc2c564ab8a74f2e6d7f2d34df

62f76cdc2c564ab8a74f2e6d7f2d34df

In short
George Wangaya, the Managing Director of Awel Tours and Travel Agency, says that the ministry of health should tighten its grip on laboratories or test UAE-bound at the airport. The agency offers services namely air ticketing, tours & Safaris, consultancy services, car hire, hotel booking, and Visa arrangements for UAE.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.