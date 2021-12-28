Joan Akello
UAE Suspends Flights From Uganda To Contain Spread Of Omicron

Uganda Airlines on suspension of Dubai flights

In short
Uganda is the latest to be added to the UAE red list. The list now has 12 African countries.



Two days ago, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority issued directives to suspend flights from Nigeria, Ethiopia and Tanzania. Others on the list are Kenya, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini.

 

