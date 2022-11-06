Cheptoek William
16:41

UAF Makes Regional Cross Country Mandatory For Athletes

6 Nov 2022, 16:35 Comments 158 Views Sport Profiles Report
Coach Njia Benjamin discusses with some Athletes ahead of the Regional Cross Country. Photo By William Cheptoek

Coach Njia Benjamin discusses with some Athletes ahead of the Regional Cross Country. Photo By William Cheptoek

In short
According to Njia, an athlete who doesn’t participate in the regional event will automatically be barred from taking part in the final National Cross Country, the event which will be used to select the final national team.

 

Tagged with: Cross Country

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.