UBF Gets Global Partner to Promote Amateur Boxing in Uganda

In short
“The population of Uganda is very young, and they are passionate about boxing, which is the main ingredient for future success, and we would like to thank Moses and the whole Uganda Boxing Federation for placing their trust in Probellum t mark a new chapter for boxing in Africa,” Harrison Whitman said .
UBF Gets Global Partner to Promote Amateur Boxing in Uganda2 Dec 2021, 11:53 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Boxing in Uganda probellum
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.