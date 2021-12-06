Fahad Muganga
13:18

UBF Okays Boxers Who Rejected Contracts to Participate in Champion League

6 Dec 2021, 13:09 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
action at the ongoing champions league. Courtesy Picture

action at the ongoing champions league. Courtesy Picture

In short
Uganda Boxing Federation -UBF expects to use the inaugural boxing champion’s league for the selection of pugilists that will represent the country in the forthcoming commonwealth games scheduled for next year in Birmingham.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Boxing Federation boxing champions league

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.