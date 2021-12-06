In short
Uganda Boxing Federation -UBF expects to use the inaugural boxing champion’s league for the selection of pugilists that will represent the country in the forthcoming commonwealth games scheduled for next year in Birmingham.
UBF Okays Boxers Who Rejected Contracts to Participate in Champion League
