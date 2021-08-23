Namugabi Eva
UBTEB has Shs13.13 Billion Funding Gap - Oyesigye

23 Aug 2021

While briefing the Parliamentary committee on Education and sports about the board challenges, the UBTEB, Executive Secretary, Onesmus Oyesigye, revealed that the board has a funding gap of 13.13 billion shillings hence affecting their calendar year programs.

 

Tagged with: UBTEB finacial constraints

