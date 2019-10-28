Kato Joseph
16:04

UCA Managers Embroiled in Office Abuse Scandal

28 Oct 2019, 16:03 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Misc Updates
UCA Ltd building at Nkrumah Road

UCA Ltd building at Nkrumah Road

In short
The tension climaxed on Monday morning when the UCA General Secretary- GS, Ivan Asiimwe forcefully broken into his office where he was ejected from to pave way for investigations. He is jointly accused with the UCA Board Chairperson, Johnas Tweyambe on a number of issues related to accountability, governance and maladministration.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.