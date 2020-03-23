Flavia Nassaka
UCC Cautions Against Circulating Fake Information on COVID- 19

23 Mar 2020, 14:24 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

The communications regulator observes that there is an increase in cases of misinformation through publication of audios and videos, circulating on digital platforms following the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 on Saturday. In a statement, UCC warned that this conduct can cause civil disobedience, incitement of violence against people and their property and financial turmoil.

 

