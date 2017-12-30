UCC Directive on Museveni Message Dictatorial - Political Observers

In short

While President Museveni has been delivering New Year messages since he came to power in 1986, it has not been mandatory for private media houses to broadcast his message live. In his December 22 letter to all broadcasters in Uganda, however, UCC executive director Godfrey Mutabazi said all broadcasters will be required to allocate President Museveni two hours to deliver his New Year message to Ugandans between 10:00pm and 12:00am. The time has since been changed to 7pm to 9pm in yet another directive dated December 28.