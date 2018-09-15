In short
George William Nyombi Thembo, the Director of the Rural Communication Development Fund at UCC observes that most of the teachers in primary schools are not exposed to technological tools yet they are presiding over classes of pupils who are born with tablets in their hands.
UCC Extends e-learning to Primary Schools, PTC's15 Sep 2018, 14:47 Comments 134 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Interview
George William Nyombi Thembo, the Director of the Rural Communication Development Fund at UCC Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.