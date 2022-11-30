Caroline Ayugi
10:37

UCC Gives Solar-Powered Tablets 140 Poor Households in Lamwo

30 Nov 2022, 10:36 Comments 126 Views Northern Business and finance Science and technology Updates

In short
Sebastian Oswin Oguti, the deputy Lamwo Resident District Commissioner has described the project as timely in helping to increase the income level of households in the Acholi sub-region, which is among the poorest regions in the country.

 

