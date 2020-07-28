In short
The objective of the regulations is to regulate matters relating to content under the Act; and define the functions of the Contents Committee. While the Stage Plays And Public Entertainments Rules, S.I No.80 of 2019 provides for the powers and functions of the Commission under the Stage Plays and Public Entertainments Act, permits, advertisement of stage plays and public entertainment and withdrawal of permits.
UCC Invites Creative Industry Players to Dialogue Over New Regulations Top story28 Jul 2020, 18:51 Comments 140 Views Politics Business and finance Lifestyle Interview
In short
Tagged with: Ibrahim Bbosa the spokesperson of UCC Uganda Musicians Association Uganda communications act 2013 uganda communication commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.