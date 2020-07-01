Wafula Isaac
17:33

UCC Pursuing Policy to Regulate Online Businesses

1 Jul 2020 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Speaking during an online discussion organized by Uganda Nation Bureau of Standards-UNBS under the theme “Ensuring Quality of products and services in e-commerce, Henry Mugabi, the Assistant Technical Officer in Uganda Communications Commission, said the frame work will act as standard procedure for all other member states.

 

