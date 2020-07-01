UCC Pursuing Policy to Regulate Online Businesses

In short
Speaking during an online discussion organized by Uganda Nation Bureau of Standards-UNBS under the theme “Ensuring Quality of products and services in e-commerce, Henry Mugabi, the Assistant Technical Officer in Uganda Communications Commission, said the frame work will act as standard procedure for all other member states.
UCC Pursuing Policy to Regulate Online Businesses1 Jul 2020, 17:32 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.