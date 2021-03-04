In short
Apart from attempts to reduce on the cost of service provision, infrastructure sharing also aims at reducing the concentration of facilities, especially masts in some areas.
There are some claims that the congestion increases the risks associated to effects of radiation, which may in the long run affect the health of humans staying within that area.
UCC Seeks Public Opinion On New Guidelines On Infrastructure Sharing
Tagged with: Infrastructure sharing
Mentioned: Uganda Communications Commission (UCC)
