UCC to Introduce Local Social Media Platforms

29 Dec 2017, 15:33 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Science and technology Report
UCC boss Godfrey Mutabazi courtsey photo

UCC boss Godfrey Mutabazi courtsey photo

In short
In a country with approximately 40 million people, Mutabazi says, its possible to have 10 million people subscribing to local social media platforms. He likened the market competition to music competition.

 

