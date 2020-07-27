Ashraf Kasirye
23:08

UCC to Revoke Licenses for Radios that Fail to Re-Apply

27 Jul 2020, 23:01 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Science and technology Updates
Ibrahim Bbosa the spokesperson of UCC in an interview with UCC

In short
As the final deadline for radio owners to submit new license applications draws closer, the Uganda communications commission-UCC has issued a warning that there wouldn’t be leniency for any stakeholder who will fail to heed to the call to apply for new licenses.

 

