UCDA on Drive to Enlighten Rwenzori Farmers on New Coffee Act

In short
The regional quality manager Uganda coffee development authority, Gordon Katwirenabo says that although the legislation is meant to boost quality coffee production, they have received a lot of public criticism.
UCDA on Drive to Enlighten Rwenzori Farmers on New Coffee Act30 Aug 2022, 14:23 Comments 99 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Coffee farmers coffee farmers
Mentioned: coffee farmers
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.