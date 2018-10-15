UCE Examinations Start Amid Delays

In short
As early as 7:00 am, gates were open at schools across the capital Kampala, some with an informal briefing for learners, while others were only waiting for examination materials. A few students were seen reading through summaries while waiting for the ultimate time for examinations.
UCE Examinations Start Amid Delays15 Oct 2018, 13:09 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Senior Four Candidates at Kololo Senior Secondary School are checked before they enter for the first UNEB exam Login to license this image from 1$.
