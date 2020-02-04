In short
Responding to concerns raised by the World Health Organization this morning urging countries to come up with nation specific interventions to counter unnecessary cancer deaths, Orem said they are already strengthening treatment as they have now upgraded from a single radiotherapy machine to three in addition to stocking more essential medicines.
UCI Calls for Vaccination of Boys Against HPV

