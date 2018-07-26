Pamela Mawanda
UCI gets Mobile Cancer Screening Van

The new mobile cancer screening van

In short
Dr. Jackson Orem, Executive Director Uganda Cancer Institute says that the mobile van will help in early detection of cancer in the country

 

