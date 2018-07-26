UCI gets Mobile Cancer Screening Van

In short
Dr. Jackson Orem, Executive Director Uganda Cancer Institute says that the mobile van will help in early detection of cancer in the country
UCI gets Mobile Cancer Screening Van26 Jul 2018, 03:18 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: uci gets mobile screening van new mobile van to screen for breast and cervical cancer dr.jackson orem-executive director uci sarah opendi state minister of health
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.