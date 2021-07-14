Flavia Nassaka
UCI Records 298 COVID-19 Cases among Cancer Patients, PPE Expenses Increases Tenfold

14 Jul 2021
Adminstrators at the Cancer Institute recieved a consignment of PPE worth Shs100million from the Seatle- based Fred Hutchson Cancer Research Center on Wednesday.

Dr Nixon Niyonzima, who heads Laboratory Services at the Institute told URN this morning that they have tested about 3,000 samples where those that tested positive were immediately referred to the Mulago Hospital COVID-19 treatment centre. Of the positive, he says, 20 were children.

 

