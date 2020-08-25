In short
The machine, known as the true beam linear accelerator (Linac), is the first of its kind in Africa and has been acquired through a government of Uganda funding amounting to USD 4 million (14.7 billion Shillings). The equipment adds to two already existing Cobalt radiotherapy machines which have been serving up to 150 people each day.
UCI Starts Installing Uganda's First Linac Radiotherapy Machine
