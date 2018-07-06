Derick Kissa
18:37

Govt Urged to Relax Taxes On Non-Profit Making Universities

6 Jul 2018, 18:36 Comments 180 Views Mukono, Uganda Education Report
Graduates at the graduation Ceremony at UCU Derick Kissa

Graduates at the graduation Ceremony at UCU

In short
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda The Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali Ntagali made the call during the 19th graduation ceremony at UCU Main Campus in Mukono today. A total of 1,024 students graduated in more than 50 academic disciplines.

 

Tagged with: graduation ucu graduation
Mentioned: chancellor vice chancellor

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.