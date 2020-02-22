UCU Pilots e-Voting App to Ease Campus Polls

In short
UCU Web and e-learning Administrator Edwin Byarugaba explains that the e-voting system was developed on the request of the Director of Students Affairs-DOSA to mainly solve voting challenges at the university. This resulted in their new app named ‘e-Chagua,’ conjoined from a Kiswahili word meaning voting.
UCU Pilots e-Voting App to Ease Campus Polls22 Feb 2020, 18:22 Comments 148 Views Mukono, Uganda Science and technology Education Election Gallery Report
In short
Tagged with: The office administrator in charge of student’s affairs UCU Funding Development of E-Voting App to Simplify Elections Processes Among Sister Campuses Uganda Christian University-UCU the UCU Web and E-learning Administrator
Mentioned: DOSA UCU UCU Electoral Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.