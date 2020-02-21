In short
In a statement, the Women's Pro Bono Initiative, an entity that provides legal aid to women whose rights have been trampled upon said that the computer misuse Act under which Bagaine is charged is being taken advantage of to censure women from speaking out about the crime.
UCU Student Accused of Cyber Harassment after Opening up about Rape Granted Bond
