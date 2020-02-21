Flavia Nassaka
UCU Student Accused of Cyber Harassment after Opening up about Rape Granted Bond

21 Feb 2020 Kampala, Uganda

In a statement, the Women's Pro Bono Initiative, an entity that provides legal aid to women whose rights have been trampled upon said that the computer misuse Act under which Bagaine is charged is being taken advantage of to censure women from speaking out about the crime.

 

