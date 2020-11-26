Kimbowa Ivan
19:27

UCU Students Call for Fresh Polls

26 Nov 2020, 19:19 Comments 186 Views Mukono, Uganda Election Education Religion Report
Results projected on screens in Nkoyoyo auditorium.

Results projected on screens in Nkoyoyo auditorium.

In short
Out of the 8086 eligible voters, only 1,959 managed to cast their vote. Denis Turyahebwa, a student says the electoral commission did not do enough sensitization among students on how to vote online.

 

Tagged with: The Director of Students Affairs-DOSA UCU Students Calls for Fresh Students’ Guild Elections After Their First Electronic Voting
Mentioned: DOSA UCU

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.