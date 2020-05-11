Kimbowa Ivan
13:04

UCU Students Stranded in Hostels Without Food Top story

11 May 2020, 13:00 Comments 241 Views Health Business and finance Education Report
Rev. Dr John Senyonyo the UCU Vice Chancellor.

In short
Boss John Bruce, the UCU Guild Electoral Commission Chairperson who led the registration of the affected students, says they want to be considered under the government food distribution program targeting the vulnerable people.

 

Tagged with: Lockdown UCU Students Stranded in Hostels Without Food
Mentioned: COVID-19 lockdown UCU

