UCU to Elect Student Leaders by Real Scientific Voting Using Online Application

In short
Byarugaba explains that apart from the system saving the university from spending money in printing ballots, it is more necessary during this pandemic period were distancing is required to avoid queues, monitoring counting of votes since it has been designed with a good back up for records and all results shall be directly displayed on screens on the voting day.
UCU to Elect Student Leaders by Real Scientific Voting Using Online Application18 Oct 2020, 11:40 Comments 182 Views Mukono, Uganda Education Election Science and technology Report
In short
Tagged with: Director of Students Affairs-DOSA UCU Embark on Process of Conducting Guild Students’ Elections Using e-Voting Application Uganda Christian University-UCU
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.