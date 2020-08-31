UCU Vice-Chancellor Roots for an Industrial Park on Ntaawo Land

In short
The land measuring about 649 acres was donated to Bishop Tucker Theological College in 1939 by the family of the late Ham Mukasa. The donation was endorsed by Governor and it was authenticated, as a freehold facility. In 2010, the Church of Uganda transferred the land to UCU Holdings Ltd as part of efforts to build an endowment under the university.
UCU Vice-Chancellor Roots for an Industrial Park on Ntaawo Land31 Aug 2020, 06:10 Comments 171 Views Mukono, Uganda Education Business and finance Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: Dr. Mushengyezi Propose Creation of Industrial Park on Ntaawo Church Land Uganda Christian University Vice Chancellor
Mentioned: Ntaawo land UCU
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.