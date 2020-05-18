UDB to Be Placed Under Bank of Uganda Watch

In short
The suggestion is one of the promises that the Ugandan government has put forward to lenders, including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, indicating UDB will be used as a vehicle to finance local companies as they recover from the coronavirus crisis
UDB to Be Placed Under Bank of Uganda Watch18 May 2020, 14:30 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Development Bank bank of uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.