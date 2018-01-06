UEGCL in Spotlight Over Isimba, Karuma Shoddy Work

In short
Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited UEGCL is again in the spotlight for maintaining Consulting Engineer at the troubled Isimba Hydro power dam despite the expiry of its contract in September 2017.
UEGCL in Spotlight Over Isimba, Karuma Shoddy Work6 Jan 2018, 17:45 Comments 504 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
The Auditor General concludes that the anomalies at Karuma and Isimba may lead to high maintenance costs for the projects. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.