UEGCL to Takeover Employees as Eskom Plans Exit

In short
Eskom Uganda Limited, a subsidiary of Eskom South Africa has been operating the two power stations under a 20-year concession. The two dams contribute 280 megawatts to the national grid and had been contributing a big portion of the electricity generation capacity before Bujagali and Isimba dams.
UEGCL to Takeover Employees as Eskom Plans Exit2 Nov 2022, 18:53 Comments 104 Views Business and finance Politics Interview
In short
