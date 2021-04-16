Uganda Advised to Address Blood Clots Associated with COVID-19 Vaccines

In short
As a result of being associated with blood clots, several European countries have halted the use of the said vaccines. However, in light of the limited supply of the vaccines, the World Health Organisation country representative to Uganda, Dr Yonas Woldermariam has called upon the government not to take the same route.
Uganda Advised to Address Blood Clots Associated with COVID-19 Vaccines16 Apr 2021, 08:00 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccine Clots WHO WHO Advises Uganda to Put in Place Measures to Address Blood Clots Associated with COVID-19 Vaccines
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.