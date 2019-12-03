In short
According to the Paying Taxes 2020 report by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) and the World Bank, Uganda is at position 92nd out of 180 economies ranked. Kenya is ranked 94th while Tanzania falls far back at position 165. Uganda's rank is pretty much the same as of 2019.
Uganda Ahead of Kenya, Tanzania in Ease Of Paying Taxes
