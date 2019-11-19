In short
Dr Lydia Mungherera, a board member at Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC), says that fund was meant to start this financial year as Uganda Revenue Authority is supposed to be deducting a 2% tax off drinks such as beer, Soda and Water to finance the fund.
Uganda Aids Commission Yet to Hear From Gov't on HIV/AIDS Trust Fund
19 Nov 2019
