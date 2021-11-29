In short
Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of Uganda Police Force says Paul Mubiru and Hajib Kiggundu have been charged on three counts, that is common nuisance behaviour, negligence and refusal to follow lawful inflight instructions.
Uganda Airlines' Nsenene Passengers Charged With Three Counts
29 Nov 2021
