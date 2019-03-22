In short
Aggrey Bagiire, the State Minister for Transport confirmed to the Budget committee that Uganda Airlines has already finalized the recruitment of 12 pilots and 12 co-pilots, all Ugandans, who have been working with reputable airlines around the world.
Uganda Airlines Pilots to Earn UGX 42m Monthly Salary
Monica Azuba Ntege, the Minister of Works and Transport with other officials from her ministry appearing before the Budget Committee.
