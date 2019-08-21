Uganda Airlines Prospective Travelers can now Book Flights Online

In short
Jennifer Bamutulaki Musiime, the commercial and Marketing Director of Uganda airlines says the introduction of a web portal will enable travellers to easily book flights to and from the country.
One of the Uganda airlines aircrafts parked at the VVIP parking Apron of Entebbe International Airport
In short
