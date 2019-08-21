Lubulwa Henry
16:10

Uganda Airlines Prospective Travelers can now Book Flights Online

21 Aug 2019, 16:03 Comments 135 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
One of the Uganda airlines aircrafts parked at the VVIP parking Apron of Entebbe International Airport

One of the Uganda airlines aircrafts parked at the VVIP parking Apron of Entebbe International Airport

In short
Jennifer Bamutulaki Musiime, the commercial and Marketing Director of Uganda airlines says the introduction of a web portal will enable travellers to easily book flights to and from the country.

 

Mentioned: uganda airlines

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.