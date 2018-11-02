Blanshe Musinguzi
Uganda Airlines Revival Project On Course, says Azuba

2 Nov 2018, 15:15 Comments 203 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Uganda signed agreement for purchase of four bombardier planes courtesy photo

Azuba said they have got other financiers who are going to bankroll the project, even much cheaper. She said manufacturing of the bombardier planes is going on. For instance, two bombardier planes have already been given serial numbers.

 

