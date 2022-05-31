Joan Akello
12:52

Uganda Airlines’ Scenic Flights Targeting First Time Travelers, Boosting Revenues

31 May 2022, 12:51 Comments 91 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Tourism Updates
Advert for the scenic flight

Advert for the scenic flight

In short
Vilakazi Safaris' Oketa says the company is organizing these flights purposely for first time flyers and those who love sightseeing, and to boost revenues.
Uganda Airlines itself made a whopping 7 billion shillings from 10 charters in the first quarter of this year.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.