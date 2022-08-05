Joan Akello
Uganda Airlines to Start Self-handling in Two Months

Some of the self-handling equipment for Uganda Airlines

Under self-handling, the aircraft operator directly provides one or more categories of ground handling services without engaging a third party for the provision of such service. The services include aircraft refuelling, towing, marshalling and parking, ramp services, as well as luggage handling, among others.

 

