Uganda Among Top 10 African Countries with Relatively Good Policies

In short
The 2017 report of the Country Policy and Institutional Assessment CPIA for Africa, released today, covers 38 countries and describes the progress the countries are making on improving the quality of their policies and institutions.
Uganda Among Top 10 African Countries with Relatively Good Policies12 Sep 2018, 20:14 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Report
In short
Tagged with: world bank cpia report 2017 on uganda
Mentioned: world bank cpia report 2017
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.