In short
For about six months now the two countries have been deliberating about the best way to fight and or prevent the deadly Ebola Virus Disease and signing an MoU to enable the two countries do a number of things together to eliminate the disease was seen as a step in the right direction.
Uganda Asks DR Congo to Sign MoU on Ebola fight13 Jun 2019, 11:54 Comments 144 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Misc Report
Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng receives brief from Dr Loice Kabyanga the case management officer in charge of Ebola at Bwera Hospital.
