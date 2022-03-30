Michael Wambi
19:21

Uganda Asks West to 'Go Slow' on Energy Transition

30 Mar 2022
Dr. Okasai Opolot making his submission at the CERAWEEK in Houston, Texas, USA PAU Courtsey Photo

In short
Energy transition refers to the global energy sector’s shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries.

 

