Uganda Benefits from Africa Rugby’s Solidarity Campaign

Among the countries that have benefited include Uganda where the Rugby Union was offered EUR 5000 to purchase food parcels and Personal Protective Gear for players. According to the Union President Godwin Kayangwe, this money will be used to benefit a total of 1500 players, 25 playing facilities and referees.
Uganda Benefits from Africa Rugby’s Solidarity Campaign24 Sep 2020, 12:57 Comments 43 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Health Updates
Tagged with: COVID-19 funds for rugby players
Mentioned: Africa Rugby Uganda Rugby Union
