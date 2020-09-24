Flavia Nassaka
Uganda Benefits from Africa Rugby’s Solidarity Campaign

Uganda Rugby national team during an international event.

Among the countries that have benefited include Uganda where the Rugby Union was offered EUR 5000 to purchase food parcels and Personal Protective Gear for players. According to the Union President Godwin Kayangwe, this money will be used to benefit a total of 1500 players, 25 playing facilities and referees.

 

