Uganda Blood Transfusion Services Seeks UGX 20.5Bn to Mitigate Blood Shortage

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng with Dr. Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, the UBTS Executive Director before Parliament's Health Committee.

The UBTS is mandated to collect, store, process and issue blood to transfusing health facilities. Figures seen by Uganda Radio Network-URN indicate that UBTS in April collected 14,768 units of blood, 23,032 units in May and 19,050 units in June against a target of 25,000 units in each month.

 

