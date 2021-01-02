Uganda Boxing Federation Demands Answers on Missing Boxers

In short
According to the President of the Association Moses Muhangi, four boxers are missing and their whereabouts unknown. They include Coach Robinson Mudde Ntambi, the Former UBO World Super Flyweight Champion who was reportedly picked from his home, Michael Kiiza a boxer and sports trainer at Mengo Social Centre, Joseph Lubega who participated in the 2004 Olympics and Robert Mukasa.
Uganda Boxing Federation Demands Answers on Missing Boxers2 Jan 2021, 15:38 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Zebra Ssenyange arbitrary arrests boxers electoral violence security
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.