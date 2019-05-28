In short
A Uganda who raised alarm on the information on the website through social media couldn’t hide his frustration with the state of affairs. “It's a shame that a Ugandan embassy cares less about having facts on its webpages,” he said.
Uganda Brussels Embassy Website Displays Outdated Information Top story28 May 2019, 20:24 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ambassador Attorney General ICT Ugandan accusation antiquity associate beneficiary commissioner country defense embassy lady member minister ministry national page position social media state technology website
Mentioned: Abdul Nadduli Abraham Byandala Alupo Belgium Brussels China Crispus Kiyonga Esther Mbulakubuza Mbayo Frank Tumwebaze Fred Ruhindi Higher Education Janet Kataaha Museveni Jim Muhwezi John Chrysostom Muyingo Karamoja Katikamu North Maria Mutagamba Minister of Education Nasasira Political Mobilization Primary Education Sandy Stevens Tickodri Togboa State Minister Uganda Uganda Embassy Brussels Uganda Human Rights Commission Without Portfolio href="https://brussels.mofa.go.ug/data-smenu-47-The-Cabinet-of-Uganda.html">https://brussels.mofa.go.ug/data-smenu-47-The-Cabinet-of-Uganda.html minister of Tourism
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.