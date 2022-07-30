Nebert Rugadya
09:54

Uganda Businesses Are Least Optimistic of Success in 2022/23 - Survey

30 Jul 2022, 09:53 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Updates

In short
When the pandemic broke out, Uganda and Rwanda are said to have introduced the strictest measures including almost total shutdowns of the economies, enforced with the help of the army and police. Uganda had the longest school closure in the world.

 

Tagged with: Economic Recovery

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.